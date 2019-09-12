(Bloomberg) -- A public spat between Republicans over the departure of John Bolton as national security adviser once again brought to light long-standing rifts in the party over foreign policy.

Senator Rand Paul, a Kentucky libertarian who has long opposed American intervention abroad, castigated Representative Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, on Twitter Thursday for her support of Bolton.

Paul wrote that President Donald Trump “hears all your NeverTrump warmongering. We all see your pro-Bolton blather. I’m just grateful for a president who, unlike you, supports stopping these endless wars.”

The dispute began after Trump revealed that he called off a meeting with the Taliban at Camp David after talks to end the war in Afghanistan fell apart. Cheney praised the president’s decision to cancel the meeting, tweeting that the Taliban still harbors al-Qaeda and members should never be invited to the presidential retreat.

On Wednesday -- the 18th anniversary of the al-Qaeda attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon -- Cheney tweeted that she stood with the president and members of the military “who will never surrender to terrorists, unlike @RandPaul, who seems to have forgotten that today is 9/11.”

Bolton is known as a foreign policy hawk who served in the administration of President George W. Bush with former Vice President Dick Cheney -- Liz Cheney’s father -- and his departure was met with mixed feelings on Capitol Hill this week. Democrats and Paul praised the ouster, and more traditional Republicans expressed dismay.

“I am very very unhappy to hear that he’s leaving,” said Senator Mitt Romney of Utah.

On the other hand, Paul said, “The threat of war worldwide goes down exponentially with John Bolton out of the White House.”

