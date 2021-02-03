(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans voted to keep Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney in her House leadership role, rebuffing an attempt to remove her after she voted with Democrats to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The internal GOP vote underscores the deep division in the Republican party between those who are fiercely loyal to Trump and those who want to move past the former president and his false claims about the November election.

The House impeached Trump Jan. 13 on a single charge of inciting an insurrection after his supporters stormed the Capitol in a deadly attack. Cheney fiercely defended her decision to vote against Trump.

Trump “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney said in a Jan. 12 statement. “Everything that followed was his doing.“

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.