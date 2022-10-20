(Bloomberg) -- The authors of the first biography of Liz Truss are scrambling to update their manuscript after the UK prime minister resigned earlier today.

“Back to the rewrites…” tweeted co-author James Heale, after Truss announced she would be stepping down after only 44 days in office.

Heale, a journalist at The Spectator magazine, told Bloomberg News that he and his co-author Harry Cole will edit the book over the coming week -- and write a new chapter that covers the final days of her premiership. The biography is scheduled to hit shelves on Dec. 8.

Heale said he and Cole, the political editor of The Sun newspaper, started work on the book in August, when it looked like Truss might win the premiership after Boris Johnson resigned. Out of the Blue was intended to be the first biography of her and would focus on the beginning of her time as prime minister. It will instead be able to tell a definitive account of her entire time in Downing Street, Heale said.

The title will remain the same, but the subtitle will change. It originally read “The inside story of Liz Truss and her astonishing rise to power,” but “astonishing” will be swapped for “explosive.”

The synopsis of the book had already been through changes in recent weeks. After the political and economic chaos that followed Truss presenting her “mini budget” on September 23, the summary of the book was changed on Amazon to add a phrase about how “her administration plunged into chaos within days.”

“Huge swathes will be the same, but now the ending will change,” Heale said in a phone interview. “The tenses will have to change.”

The book contains some interviews conducted over the summer with politicians who were initially positive about Truss’s prospects. Those will become a contemporaneous account of what the tenor was like at the time, he said.

“I hope that it reflects the times, and what they thought about her at the time,” he said.

Heale said he’s hesitant to finish the final chapter in the coming days before a new prime minister is chosen.

“With a political career with as many twists and turns as Liz’s anything could happen over the next week.”

