Liz Truss Officially Becomes UK Premier After Meeting the Queen

(Bloomberg) --

Queen Elizabeth II has asked Liz Truss to form a new administration, marking the moment the new leader of the Conservative Party officially becomes UK prime minister.

The meeting would usually take place in Buckingham Palace but due to the monarch’s mobility issues, the ceremony took place in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

With Economy in Trouble, UK Gets ‘Disruptor-in-Chief’ as Leader

Boris Johnson offered the Queen his resignation earlier on Tuesday, ending his tumultuous tenure.

Truss will now return to Downing Street where she is expected to deliver her first speech as UK premier.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.