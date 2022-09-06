27m ago
Liz Truss Officially Becomes UK Premier After Meeting the Queen
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Queen Elizabeth II has asked Liz Truss to form a new administration, marking the moment the new leader of the Conservative Party officially becomes UK prime minister.
The meeting would usually take place in Buckingham Palace but due to the monarch’s mobility issues, the ceremony took place in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
With Economy in Trouble, UK Gets ‘Disruptor-in-Chief’ as Leader
Boris Johnson offered the Queen his resignation earlier on Tuesday, ending his tumultuous tenure.
Truss will now return to Downing Street where she is expected to deliver her first speech as UK premier.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
8:42
'Guys like me' are why U.S. shale is ignoring Biden: Eric Nuttall
-
7:19
BoC will stop 'dancing around' recession risks: Top Bay Streeter
-
2:18
Twitter launches an edit button for paying subscribers
-
5:27
In a common-law relationship? Here's what it could mean for your money
-
7:07
Hype over plant-based meat is done but market still poised for growth: Experts
-
5:07
'Hold off or lay off': Tech sector retracts in adjustment to new reality