(Bloomberg) --

The cost of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s proposed energy price freeze for UK households risks running out of control, topping the £197 billion ($228 billion) estimated in leaked government documents for the next 18 months.

Ministers plan mechanisms that will fix energy costs for households and businesses, linked to the price of natural gas and electricity in wholesale markets, according to documents seen by Bloomberg.

With energy prices already at least four times higher than usual, a commitment to keep them stable for households could mean an “uncapped” liability for the public purse if markets lurch higher again, the documents show. That will add to strains on the Treasury, which also is coping with demands for tax cuts and a slowing economy.

“A freeze is unlikely to be sustainable beyond this winter,” said Josh Buckland, a partner at energy consultant Flint Global and a former government adviser. “Government faces a range of other fiscal challenges and it doesn’t look credible to commit to freeze prices that could remain high for a number of years.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“If her plans materialize, the emergency relief would be similar in scale to government support during the pandemic. That would drastically change the economy’s outlook. In this scenario, inflation won’t rise much further from current levels and the Bank of England’s 2% target would be in sight within a year. A recession is also likely to be avoided. For the BOE, it would reduce the chances of a 75-basis-point hike in September. By raising the risk of the the economy overheating, however, the flipside could be higher rates for longer.”

--Ana Luis Andrade, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the INSIGHT.

Truss, who takes office on Tuesday, is under pressure to help households that will pay almost triple the price of a year ago to heat their homes this winter, a jarring increase for millions of people already struggling to afford everyday essentials.

It’s part of a brutal cost-of-living crisis, marked by the first bout of double-digit inflation in 40 years and declining real wages.

The measures Truss is finalizing include £130 billion to freeze household bills until April 2024 and a support package for business that could cost up to £67 billion over 12 months. As currently structured, the cost would be financed out of government borrowing.

She’s also promised at least £30 billion of permanent tax cuts, paid for through government savings. Sanjay Raja, UK economist at Deutsche Bank, expects her to find £15-£20 billion by shrinking the public sector workforce.

“I’m skeptical about whether we’ve got room or big increases in spending and tax cuts,” former Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said on Bloomberg TV. “The UK economy is perhaps more fragile than many UK citizens understand. We can’t just solve that by borrowing money and handing it out to people.”

For the UK Treasury, the bailout will add to £2.3 trillion in national debt, and drive the budget deficit past 10% of gross domestic product for the third time since the global financial crisis in 2009.

As bad as the public finances figures will look after the bailout, doing nothing would also leave them in trouble. the 2009 recession drove up the deficit by 4.5% of GDP. An equivalent crash would leave the deficit today at 8.5%.

The Bank of England was forecasting a recession even before the recent spike in energy costs.

Freezing energy bills could lower inflation, reducing the cost of index linked debt. Holger Schmieding, European economist at Berenberg Bank, estimates that capping bills at the current average of £1,971 a year instead of raising them 80% in October and more beyond would reduce inflation from 12.8% to 10% in the fourth quarter and from 13.3% to 9.5% in the first quarter of 2023.

That alone could save the government a net £15 billion to £20 billion a year in costs on index-linked debt and welfare payments, calculations using estimates from the UK government’s Office for Budget Responsibility show.

Mechanically lower inflation would also reduce some household bills linked to consumer prices, like mobile phone contracts, and ease pay pressure on employers, which could reduce the threat of a wage-price spiral.

Protecting household demand and saving businesses would also spare the UK a deep recession, preventing a spike in unemployment spending and avoid a collapse in tax revenues as consumer demand dropped.

Rescuing businesses would also prevent firms defaulting on some of the £50 billion of Bounce Back Loans guaranteed by the taxpayer during the pandemic.

Lower inflation may reduce the risk of the BOE rapidly raising interest rates, which would drive up borrowing costs. Every percentage point on interest rates costs the government around £8 billion, according to the OBR.

Hammond, the former chancellor, warned that stronger household spending may prove inflationary, however.

One key drawback of the energy plan is that freezing prices tackles the cost issue but doesn’t prod consumers into cutting back.

With Russia holding back supplies that usually satisfy 40% of Europe’s natural gas demand, the continent is facing serious shortages of the main fuel used to generate electricity both this winter and beyond.

The UK has warned about the risk of blackouts in January in some scenarios if those supplies run short. In addition to cushioning households in the coming months, the government will need to work up a longer-term plan to replace Russian gas.

“Good design is needed to avoid perverse outcomes like higher gas demand,” said Dan Monzani, a managing director Aurora Research Ltd. “And how costs will be eventually repaid.”

The energy measures will rattle the energy industry too.

Under Truss’s plan, energy suppliers will be obliged to charge households and businesses a reduced rate for their energy and the government will guarantee financing that will cover the difference with what they would have charged under the previous system, according to the documents seen by Bloomberg. There’s the possibility that this could push up wholesale prices.

The risk is that when energy suppliers come to the market to buy energy on behalf of their customers, sellers will be tempted to offer at a higher price, knowing that the government is on the hook to pay.

“The risk is that we will introduce buyers who will now buy at any cost with the government money -- so sellers may hold back and drive the market up,” said Tony Jordan, senior partner at Auxilione.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.