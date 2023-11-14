(Bloomberg) -- LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s founder made a new buyout offer for the retailer formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, slashing his bid by almost half after the stock price plunged.

Founder Tom Sullivan is prepared to offer $3 a share in cash, a non-binding proposal that comes “in light of the company’s deteriorating financial condition and declining stock price,” according to a letter dated Tuesday to the company’s chairperson and chief executive officer.

“We believe our offer has strategic logic and presents your shareholders with immediate liquidity at a considerable and meaningful value for their shares,” wrote Sullivan, adding that the offer isn’t contingent on financing.

LL Flooring rose 7.1% to $3.02 at 11:09 a.m. in New York trading Tuesday, giving the company a market value of about $93 million. The stock has fallen about 60% in the past year. Sullivan’s F9 Investments LLC owns about 8.8% of the Richmond, Virginia-based company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Sullivan in May offered to buy the company for $5.76 a share, and in August LL Flooring said it would explore its options after multiple potential buyers expressed interest in a deal. Sullivan withdraw his bid three days later, citing the company’s deteriorating finances. He had first said he was working on a bid in 2019.

LL Flooring said in October that it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Live Ventures Inc. to acquire the company for $5.85 in cash.

Sullivan left the company after a controversy in 2015 over allegations of tainted flooring from China. He said Tuesday he also plans to nominate himself and two others as members of the LL Flooring board at the annual meeting next year.

LL Flooring said when it reported third-quarter earnings last week that it’s closing eight under-performing stores. It’s operating amid “uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment due to low consumer confidence, inflation, an elevated interest and mortgage rate environment and lower existing home sales,” CEO Charles Tyson said.

A spokesman for F9 Investments declined to comment. Representatives for LL Flooring didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

