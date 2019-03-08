(Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein took to Twitter on Friday to comment on the House resolution condemning hate, saying it should have focused on anti-Semitism.

The resolution, adopted 407-23 on Thursday, denounced white supremacists and discrimination against Jews, Muslims and other groups. It was broadened after some Democrats opposed an earlier version focused on condemning anti-Semitism.

