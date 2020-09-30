42m ago
Lloyd Blankfein Says Market Doesn’t Seem Upset With Biden Win Prospect
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein says so far the stock market doesn’t seem too upset at the prospect of Democratic nominee Joe Biden winning the presidential election.
“Perhaps folks think their stocks and 401(k)s will do better with higher taxes and increased regulation than with nastiness and scorched earth,” Blankfein said in a tweet Wednesday.
