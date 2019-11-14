(Bloomberg) -- Lloyd Blankfein, former chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said he was surprised to be vilified in an Elizabeth Warren campaign ad.

Warren, who has proposed a wealth tax on billionaires like Blankfein, has been dogged by controversy over her claims of Native American heritage. In February, she apologized to the Cherokee Nation for using a DNA test to prove she’s part Native American.

Blankfein didn’t immediately return an email.

To contact the reporter on this story: Max Abelson in New York at mabelson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.