(Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc is still paying for its long running involvement in misselling insurance to British consumers.

The country’s biggest mortgage lender posted a 550 million-pound ($667 million) provision for customers who were missold payment protection insurance in the second quarter as a long-running compensation program draws to a close in August.

The scandal has hit multiple U.K. banks, but Lloyds’ running total bill of 19.4 billion pounds by the end of 2018 has made it the biggest spender so far. That news has been cushioned somewhat by the bank announcing an increase in its interim dividend to shareholders.

Lloyds said the “additional charge in the quarter is largely driven by the significant increase in PPI information requests received in the second quarter onwards, which will lead to higher total complaints,” according to a statement. “PPI information requests and complaint volumes remain uncertain.”

The Lloyds PPI provision is well above market estimates. It was often sold using aggressive tactics and in the worst cases, banks misled customers by telling them that PPI was mandatory for loans. In other scenarios, it was sold without giving clients a full explanation of what it would cover. Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has made provisions totaling about 5.3 billion pound so far for the scandal.

Lloyds posted a pretax profit of 1.29 billion pounds for the second quarter, below the analyst consensus of 1.76 billion pounds.

