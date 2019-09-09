(Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc is suspending its buyback of shares after a last minute rush of mis-sold payment protection insurance compensation claims hit the U.K.’s largest mortgage lender.

The bank is making another provision of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) to 1.8 billion pounds in the third quarter after claims were much higher than expected, according to a statement on Monday.

Lloyds has decided “to suspend the remainder of the 2019 buyback program, with circa 600 million pounds of the up to 1.75 billion pounds program expected to be unused at mid-September.”

Policies, which were intended to cover missed debt repayments, were often sold using aggressive tactics and in the worst cases, banks misled customers by telling them that PPI was mandatory for loans. In other scenarios, it was sold without giving clients a full explanation of what it would cover. Among other banks, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has also made multi-billion pounds of provisions for the scandal.

