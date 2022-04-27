(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc: The pharmaceutical giant expects to make less profit from its coronavirus pandemic solutions as its lower-margin antibody treatment gains in popularity, despite total sales matching last year.

The company’s first-quarter adjusted earnings per share beat analysts’ expectations as disruption from the pandemic eased

Lloyds Banking Group Plc: The lender raised its banking net interest margin expectations for this year, after beating expectations for its first-quarter profit before tax.

That’s despite the bank’s exposure to businesses impacted by higher energy costs or commodity prices, as well as disruption to supply chains

London Stock Exchange Group Plc: The owner of the U.K.’s main market posted a “good” first quarter, driven by new business growth and high customer retention.

WPP Plc: The world’s largest advertising agency boosted its guidance for the year amid strong demand for services.

The increase is an encouraging sign brands will continue a surge in post-lockdown spending to reach consumers

Outside The City

Ministers are split over proposals to slash some food tariffs amid a surge in the cost of living, according to a person familiar with the matter. Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg is pushing the plan, which is backed by Boris Johnson, but opposed by the Department for International Trade, who argue that Britain would lose leverage in trade negotiations.

Meanwhile, the London School of Economics found that Brexit-related trade barriers have driven a 6% increase in U.K. food prices. This comes as households are increasingly relying on food banks for emergency assistance.

In a major escalation in the standoff between Moscow and Europe over energy supplies and the war in Ukraine, Russia will cut off the gas to Poland and Bulgaria today.

Read the latest coverage of the war in Ukraine here.

In Case You Missed It

Consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has begun a sale process for its infant nutrition business in what’s set to be one of the firm’s largest-ever disposals, people familiar the matter told Bloomberg. Slough-based Reckitt could seek as much as $10 billion for the unit, the people said.

Looking Ahead

More blue-chip companies report in London tomorrow morning, led by bank Barclays Plc, consumer giant Unilever Plc and supermarket J Sainsbury Plc. Inflation will be a key theme to watch, with the rising prices of everyday goods impacting how people are spending, and saving, their cash.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.