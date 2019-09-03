(Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc is snapping up Tesco Plc’s mortgage portfolio for about 3.8 billion pounds ($4.6 billion) as the British lender tightens its grip on the home loan market.

The bank will acquire over 23,000 mortgage customers as part of the deal, according to the statements from both companies. Tesco’s banking arm said in May that it’s ending mortgage lending and selling its home loan book, citing challenging conditions that have pushed some smaller lenders out of the market.

Lloyds “strong free capital build gives us flexibility to consider inorganic growth opportunities in selected target areas where we see value for shareholders,” the bank said. “The transaction is in line with this approach and demonstrates the group’s strong commitment to the strategically core prime mortgage market.”

