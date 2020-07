Lloyds CEO Horta-Osorio Will Step Down from His Role in 2021

(Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc’s Chief Executive Officer Antonio Horta-Osorio is unexpectedly stepping down at the end of next year, after a decade at the British lender.

The bank also tapped former investment banker Robin Budenberg as its new chairman to replace Norman Blackwell as part of the lender’s succession planing, according to a statement on Monday.

