(Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc’s Bank of Scotland unit was fined 45.5 million pounds ($58 million) by the U.K.’s finance regulator over a scandal at the bank’s Reading division that siphoned millions from failing businesses a decade ago.

The company “failed to alert the regulator and the police about suspicions of fraud at its Reading branch when those suspicions first became apparent,” the Financial Conduct Authority said in an emailed statement on Friday. The FCA also banned four people from working in financial services due to their role in the fraud, including a pair of former HBOS bankers, all of whom were convicted of fraud related to the scandal.

“There is no evidence anyone properly addressed their mind to this matter or its consequences,” Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said in the statement. “The result risked substantial prejudice to the interests of justice, delaying scrutiny of the fraud by regulators, the start of criminal proceedings as well as the payment of compensation to customers.”

The fine ends an episode that cost HBOS financially as well as hurt its reputation. Edinburgh-based HBOS was the subject of one of the most controversial episodes of Britain’s financial crisis that led to a state-brokered takeover by Lloyds Banking Group Plc in 2009 and a 20.3 billion-pound taxpayer bailout.

HBOS’s failures caused delays to the investigations by both the FCA and Thames Valley Police, the FCA said. The watchdog said the bank agreed to resolve the matter and qualified for a 30% discount.

Lloyds said in a statement that it cooperated with the FCA and has worked to ensure tighter controls and risk management.

