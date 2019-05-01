(Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc has been given more breathing space on its capital requirements following a review by the Bank of England.

The changes would allow the bank to lower its CET1 capital ratio target to around 12.5 percent, from 13 percent, according to a statement on Wednesday. Britain’s largest mortgage lender also signaled it’s mulling share buybacks and dividends as a result of the move.

“The group has a progressive and sustainable ordinary dividend policy and the board will continue to give consideration to the distribution of surplus capital at the end of the year,” the bank said.

The latest review of risk by the BOE’s Prudential Regulatory Authority established systemic buffer rates for Lloyds’ ring-fenced bank at 200 basis points, which equates to 170 points across the entire bank. This is less than the 210 points that Lloyds previously indicated, it said in a statement Wednesday.

The PRA also said Wednesday that Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc’s systemic risk buffer rate would be 1.5 percent, while Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc and Banco Santander SA’s U.K. unit would be 1 percent. The rates apply from Aug. 1.

Lloyds is due to publish its first-quarter results on Thursday.

