(Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc missed analyst estimates in the third quarter after the lender took charges for bad loans as it warned of a darkening outlook for the UK economy.

Pretax profit fell more than expected to £1.5 billion ($1.7 billion), following a charge of £668 million to cover loans that could default, the bank said in a statement Thursday. The miss came even as rapidly rising interest rates helped boost net interest income to 2.98%.

“The current environment is concerning for many people and we are committed to maintaining support for our customers,” Chief Executive Officer Charlie Nunn said in a statement.

Britain’s biggest mortgage lender is exposed to the slowing housing market as surging rates make repayments more expensive for millions of borrowers and property prices begin to fall. Lloyds’ total loans and advances barely changed in the quarter and now stand at £456.3 billion.

The bank now expects the UK economy to shrink 1% next year, with house prices falling 7.9%. Its worst-case model assumes a crash of almost 18% in house values. Lloyds also adjusted its earnings outlook for this year, saying margins would improve though its asset quality ratio, a measure of failing loans, would now be about 30 basis points, up from 20 points in July.

Lloyds shares fell as much as 4% in London before recovering to trade 1.1% lower at 8:14 a.m.

“The bank’s exposure to traditional lending, especially mortgages, puts it in the firing line when conditions sour,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The Bank of England has already raised rates from 0.25% to 2.25% this year in an attempt to stem the highest inflation in four decades, and lenders are bracing themselves for another rate hike next week. This would be good news for net interest income -- revenue collected from loan payments minus what depositors are paid -- while potentially tipping more borrowers into distress.

On a call with journalists, Chief Financial Officer William Chalmers said the bank will be passing about 50% of rising rates through to savings customers, in line with its competitors.

Lloyds’ underlying net interest income rose to £3.4 billion in the quarter, above analyst estimates, helped by earnings from its structural hedge, a multibillion-pound strategy that shield it from volatile market moves that affect the cost of funding loans.

As part of its updated outlook for the year, Lloyds expects banking net interest margin to be greater than 290 basis points, up from 280. It continues to expect operating costs of about £8.8 billion for the full year.

The lender echoed comments from rival Barclays Plc, which said on Wednesday that rising rates had improved earnings on loans, while making the economic outlook tougher for many customers.

Chalmers said he was looking forward to working with the UK’s new government and hoped it would lead to a period of calm.

“One request is a period of stability,” he said, while declining to request any specific action on bank taxes. “We’ll leave them to decide what their policy measures are.”

