(Bloomberg) --

Lloyds Banking Group Plc reported lower than expected profit in the fourth quarter, with one-time charges taking the shine off growth in lending, a new strategy and a 2 billion-pound ($2.7 billion) buyback.

Profit before tax at Britain’s biggest mortgage lender increased 22% to 968 million pounds, the lender said in a statement. That was below analyst expectations of 1.4 billion pounds, according to figures compiled by Bloomberg.

The bank booked restructuring charges of 570 million pounds, mostly due to writing off software, and took 775 million pounds in remediation costs, chiefly to cover the cost of the long-running HBOS Reading scandal. It also released 467 million pounds more provisions for loans going bad during the initial Covid-19 outbreak, reflecting the improving U.K. economy.

Chief Executive Officer Charlie Nunn, who replaced Antonio Horta Osorio in August, also unveiled a new strategy aimed at shifting the lender into growth mode after years of retrenchment. He said the bank will focus on catering to “mass affluent” customers, expand digital services for small business clients and grow selectively in its corporate business. Lloyds will invest 4 billion pounds over five years on these goals.

“We will look to deepen relationships with our existing customers, both consumers and businesses of all sizes, and meet more of their financial needs by making our great products more relevant to them and our channels simpler and more personalised to use,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

The buoyant housing market continued to fuel growth in Lloyds’ loans and advances, which rose 2% to 448.6 billion pounds.

Lloyds is the final U.K. bank to report earnings, after NatWest Group Plc, Barclays Plc and HSBC reported growing profit as they unwound Covid loan charges amid the highest inflation in three decades.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.