(Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc has named the head of HSBC Holdings Plc’s wealth and personal banking unit as its new chief executive officer.

Charlie Nunn will replace Antonio Horta-Osorio, according to a company statement Monday. Nunn joined HSBC in 2011 and is a former partner at McKinsey and Accenture.

Nunn’s start date is subject to agreement with HSBC, where his contract of employment contains a six month notice period and up to six months’ post termination restrictions. If Horta-Osorio steps down ahead of Nunn’s appointment, it is envisaged that William Chalmers, the group’s chief financial officer, would be acting CEO for the interim period.

Nunn’s pay will include a basic salary of 1.13 million pounds ($1.5 million) and a fixed share award of 1.050 million pounds per annum, according to the statement.

