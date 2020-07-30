(Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc’s profit was wiped out by a fresh 2.4 billion-pound ($3.1 billion) charge for bad loans in the second quarter as the lender braces for more pain from the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain’s biggest mortgage lender said Thursday it now expects to set aside between 4.5 and 5.5 billion pounds during this year to cover the economic fallout from months of lockdown and the end of government support programs.

“The outlook has clearly become more challenging since our first quarter results, with the economic impact of lockdown much larger than expected at that time,” said Chief Executive Officer Antonio Horta-Osorio.

The provision, almost 1 billion pounds higher than analysts had expected, comes a day after rival Barclays Plc announced a further 1.6 billion-pound charge to cover bad loans, which was slightly more than predicted.

Lloyds posted a statutory pretax loss of 676 million pounds for the second quarter, more than analyst forecasts.

European banks including Lloyds suspended dividends to conserve capital during the pandemic, following pressure from regulators. Lloyds also paused its 1.75 billion-pound share buyback program last September after booking additional provisions for mis-sold insurance. The board will discuss restarting dividends at the end of the year, it said Thursday.

