(Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc beat forecasts in the second quarter and lifted its guidance for the year as it released further provisions it had set aside for loans going bad during the pandemic.

Pretax profit of 2 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) came in ahead of analyst expectations for 1.4 billion pounds, according to a consensus compiled by Bloomberg, and compares to a loss in the same period last year. The bank released 333 million pounds from its Covid-19 provisions, more than expected.

“During the first six months of 2021, the group has delivered a solid financial performance with continued business momentum, bolstered by an improved macroeconomic outlook for the U.K.,” said Chief Financial Officer William Chalmers, who’s also interim chief executive before HSBC Holdings Plc’s wealth head Charlie Nunn takes over in mid-August.

Lloyds also said Thursday it would pay an interim dividend worth 0.67 pence after the Bank of England removed restrictions imposed at the height of the pandemic to make sure lenders could weather deep losses.

For the rest of the year, Lloyds has upgraded its outlook due to the improving economy and now expects net interest margin to reach 250 basis points this year. The full year impairment charge is set to be materially lower than previously thought.

The company also confirmed it was buying savings group Embark for 390 million pounds, in a move that will boost its online services for mass-affluent customers. Lloyds said the deal meant it could raise its targets for new money over the next two years, to 40 billion pounds from 25 billion pounds previously.

The results come a day after rival Barclays Plc reversed some of its bad loan charges as the U.K. economy starts to bounce back from more than a year of disruption. Lloyds began to unwind its provisions in April, when it also upgraded its guidance for the year.

British lenders initially set aside more than 17 billion pounds as the pandemic triggered the country’s steepest recession in three centuries, yet government support programs have so far kept widespread defaults at bay.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.