(Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc is restructuring its risk management division, the latest change in Chief Executive Officer Charlie Nunn’s yearslong push to simplify the lender.

The restructuring means about 175 roles are facing redundancy, including about 150 in risk, according to a person familiar with the matter. At the same time, the company is creating more than 100 new roles that will require more technical expertise, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing personnel matters.

“In this case, there are around 45 role reductions, after new roles being created are factored in,” a spokesperson said, noting the lender is engaging with unions and would support those affected.

The risk division employs around 3,600 of the group’s roughly 60,000-person workforce.

The lender is looking to reset its approach to risk and controls after an internal review said “intelligent risk-taking” was being stymied, Chief Risk Officer Stephen Shelley said in a memo last month, according to the Financial Times, which previously reported the role reductions. The focus will be on non-financial risks initially and mean the bank can move at “greater pace,” the FT said.

Nunn kicked off a strategic review in 2022 to bulk up the bank’s digital offerings and wealth products. Earlier this year, Lloyds began cutting around 1,600 roles across its branches, which was part of a push by the lender to provide more services online.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.