(Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc has told its office-based staff they will need to return to their desks at least two days a week, a tightening of the firm’s remote working policy.

Charlie Nunn, the lender’s chief executive officer, said in a memo Thursday that the firm’s hybrid workers had to spend at least 40% of their working hours in the office.

The move “brings clarity on our hybrid approach moving forward and will enable us to continue to best meet the evolving needs of our customers,” a spokesperson for Lloyds said in a statement.

Staff were also told the bank would likely curb its “compressed hours” scheme that had enabled employees work fewer days if they worked the same amount of hours, according to the Times of London, which first reported on the memo.

Accord, a union for Lloyds staff, said in a statement that members had been in touch to express “their shock, disappointment and anger at what they see as unnecessary disruption to their lives.”

“We want to make clear that LBG has not asked the union for an agreement on the proposed changes. If it did, it wouldn’t get one,” Accord said, adding it was on standby to offer staff advice and support.

