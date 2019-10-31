(Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc said one of its key lieutenants is unexpectedly retiring and that its Chairman is also stepping down in two years’ time as part of broad changes at the top.

Chief Operating Officer Juan Colombas plans to retire in July 2020 and a succession plan will be announced in due course, Lloyds said, along with its third-quarter earnings statement on Thursday. The British lender’s Chairman Norman Blackwell is also stepping down in 2021.

Colombas joined in 2011 as the chief risk officer and is known as a confidant of Chief Executive Officer Antonio Horta-Osorio. He played a “critical role in helping the group determine its strategy in the wake of the financial crisis and, in particular, the restructuring of its balance sheet,” Lloyds said in its statement on Thursday.

The unexpected departure comes as Lloyds also said in a separate statement that third quarter profit has been eroded by a 1.8 billion pound ($2.3 billion) charge for its long running involvement in mis-selling insurance to British consumers.

The bank, which suspended its share buyback program in September after a last-minute rush of compensation claims, booked a charge at the higher end of its previously announced range, according to a statement on Thursday. That led to third-quarter profit numbers missing market expectations. It booked a third quarter pre-tax profit of 50 million pounds.

The payment protection insurance scandal is the most expensive in history for U.K. banks, and while regulators had urged the public to seek redress for years through high-profile advertising campaigns, the surge before the August 29 cutoff caught lenders flat-footed.

“I am disappointed that our statutory result was significantly impacted by the additional PPI charge in the third quarter,” said Horta-Osorio in the statement, also adding that the continued U.K. economic uncertainty could impact Lloyds’ outlook.

To contact the reporter on this story: Stefania Spezzati in London at sspezzati@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ambereen Choudhury at achoudhury@bloomberg.net, Marion Dakers

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.