(Bloomberg) -- London Metal Exchange Chief Executive Officer Matthew Chamberlain will not leave as planned at the end of this month and will now remain in the role permanently.

Adrian Farnham, who runs the LME’s clearinghouse and was set to take over as CEO on an interim basis, will retire in July, LME owner Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. said in a statement.

The announcement comes just under two months after the LME was roiled by a massive short squeeze in its nickel market that prompted it to temporarily halt trading and cancel billions of dollars of transactions.

