(Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange was hit by a delay to its closely watched daily report on metal moving in and out of its warehouse network -- the latest technical setback for the exchange as it tries to move past last month’s traumatic short squeeze in the nickel market.

Inventories tracked by the LME have been plunging, putting traders on high alert for potential squeezes. The publication of the daily data at 9 a.m. often causes sharp price moves as investors react to shifts in spot supply, and the zinc market in particular has come under scrutiny in recent weeks after big outflows.

The report was eventually published at about 10:30 a.m. The LME had made no public comment about the issue but earlier sent an email to primary members, software providers and operational contacts saying the inventory report had not been published, and it was investigating the cause of the delay.

The snafu is the latest in a string of technical setbacks for the LME, including a glitch-ridden effort to reopen its nickel market after a week-long suspension in the wake of a historic short squeeze.

The bourse has faced fierce criticism from users over its decision to halt trading and cancel billions of dollars’ worth of transactions after a 250% spike in prices, and U.K. financial watchdogs have launched a rare regulatory review into its handling of the crisis.

Concerns over spot supply have been growing in the zinc market this month, with a sharp rise in orders to withdraw stocks from LME warehouses helping to lift prices toward a record high. Nearby contracts have also been trading at a rising premium to futures amid anxiety over the LME’s dwindling reserves. On-warrant zinc inventories were unchanged at 45,925 tons on Wednesday, the delayed data showed.

A spokeswoman for the LME did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.