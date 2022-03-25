LME to Nearly Double the Size of Its Default Fund After Squeeze

(Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange told members it will nearly double the size of its clearinghouse default fund as the exchange grapples with the fallout from an unprecedented short squeeze that has roiled metals markets.

The LME has notified members that the default fund will increase to $2.075 billion from $1.1 billion from April “due to a rise in stress testing losses,” according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be because the information is not public. Member contributions, which are based on relative initial margins, are due on April 4.

When nickel prices spiked 250% in two days earlier this month, several brokers on the LME were brought to the brink of failure before the exchange intervened to close the market and cancel several hours of trades at the highest prices. Nickel initially plunged when the market reopened, but surged by the 15% exchange limit on both Wednesday and Thursday and traded in wild swings on Friday.

An LME spokesperson had no immediate comment.

