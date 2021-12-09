Loan Bankers Say Omicron Is Shaking Up the Outlook for Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- Just last month, European bankers widely believed companies could count on cheaper loans next year. But now with another Covid wave on the horizon, they’re anything but certain.

The new omicron variant has made lenders more cautious and they’re worried that new restrictions on traveling and large gatherings could hurt the economy and corporate finances. Bankers at Commerzbank AG and UniCredit SpA say loan margins, a measure of interest rates, will probably stabilize at current levels until the picture is clearer.

“The new omicron variant has shown that no one knows for how long the pandemic will affect our lives,” said Reinhard Haas, head of syndicated finance at Commerzbank.

Industries like hospitality and tourism would likely take the biggest hit from any Covid disruptions. Haas also pointed out that M&A financings, one of the biggest drivers of the loan business, could also be affected if there’s an economic slowdown during the winter.

“It would make a fair valuation of potential targets more difficult and potential acquirers would be more likely to hold back investments,” he added.

For Carlo Fontana, head of global syndicate at UniCredit, M&A will still be a big driver of loan demand next year, especially because there’s still so much money sloshing around the market.

“Liquidity is plentiful partly due to companies raising large sums of cash last year,” he said. “The cash is there.”

