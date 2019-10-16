{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING

      NETFLIX SEES Q4 EPS US$0.51 VS EST US$0.82

    • BREAKING

      NETFLIX SEES Q4 PAID NET U.S. SUBSCRIBERS 600,000 VS EST 1.28M

    • BREAKING

      NETFLIX SEES Q4 PAID NET SUBSCRIBERS 7.60M VS. EST. 9.32M

    • BREAKING

      NETFLIX Q3 REVENUE US$5.24B VS. EST. US$5.25B

    • BREAKING

      NETFLIX Q3 EPS US$1.47 VS. EST. US$1.05

    • WATCH LIVE

      BLOOMBERG FIXED-INCOME CONFERENCE

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    1h ago

    Loblaw gathered too much personal info in gift card offfer: Privacy commissioner

    The Canadian Press

    A $25 Loblaw gift card is shown in Oakville, Ont., March 8, 2018. The Canadian Press/Richard Buchan

    A $25 Loblaw gift card is shown in Oakville, Ont., March 8, 2018. The Canadian Press/Richard Buchan

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- Canada's privacy commissioner says Loblaw Companies Ltd. initially collected too much personal information from some customers requesting a gift card tied to an alleged bread price-fixing scandal.

    The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada says its investigation found Loblaw failed to explain to people that sensitive information like driver's license numbers, birthdays and digital photos could be redacted, while a name and address were needed to verify an identity.

    Loblaw, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, offered the $25 gift card as a goodwill gesture after admitting it participated in an alleged industry-wide arrangement to co-ordinate bread price increases.

    The commissioner's office said in a statement that Loblaw took steps to limit the information it was collecting during the investigation and it was satisfied with those measures.

    The investigation also found Loblaw did not need additional consent for its transfer of name and address information for processing.

    It said the grocer was sufficiently transparent about transferring data to the U.S. and El Salvador.