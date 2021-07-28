Loblaw profit soars even as grocery sales level off from pandemic highs

TORONTO - Loblaw Companies Ltd.'s second-quarter earnings beat analysts estimates as its profits soared amid higher revenues, even as its sales levelled off compared with the stockpiling frenzy that marked the start of the pandemic a year before.

For the first time since the onset of COVID-19 lockdowns, Canada's biggest grocery and pharmacy chain said Wednesday its food retail basket size - the amount of groceries customers buy at a time - decreased while traffic in its stores increased.

The company's food retail same-store sales edged down 0.1 per cent in its latest quarter compared with the pandemic surge recorded during the same period the year before.

While Loblaw said it anticipates grocery sales will remain elevated in 2021 due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, the second-quarter results show sales are starting to stabilize.

The company - which operates conventional grocery stores like Loblaws, Zehrs and Provigo and a discount division that includes No Frills and Maxi - said its food retail segment continued to benefit from eat-at-home trends in the three months ended June 19.

E-commerce sales declined by 0.5 per cent, compared with the meteoric growth of 280 per cent recorded in 2020.

Meanwhile, the company said its drugstore division continued to see variability in its prescription business and reduced consumer demand for high-value items like cosmetics in its front-store business due to lockdowns.

Chairman and president Galen G. Weston said the company delivered a strong financial performance despite the quarter being compared to the heightened sales experienced at the beginning of the pandemic.

“We maintained our focus on delivering value and quality to Canadians while providing a safe shopping experience, and are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of customers as the pandemic restrictions begin to lift,” he said in a statement.

The company said its net income attributable to common shareholders was $375 million or $1.09 per diluted share, up 121.9 per cent from $169 million or 47 cents per share a year earlier.

Adjusted profits for the quarter hit $464 million or $1.35 per diluted share, up from $260 million or 72 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenues were $12.49 billion, compared with $11.96 billion in the prior year quarter as food same-store sales declined 0.1 per cent and Shoppers Drug Mart same-store sales increased 9.6 per cent.

Loblaw was expected to post $1.21 per share in adjusted profits on $12.16 billion of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

COVID-19 related costs were $70 million, including $25 million for one-time bonuses, compared with $282 million and $180 million, respectively, a year earlier.