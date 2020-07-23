Are you looking for a stock?

    Jul 23, 2020

    Loblaw Q2 profit plunges on COVID costs despite surging revenue

    Divya Balji, Bloomberg News

    Loblaw Cos., Canada’s biggest grocer, saw a jump in second-quarter sales but extra costs to deal with as COVID-19 hurt its profits.

    The owner of the Loblaws supermarket chain and Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies reported revenue that climbed 7.4 per cent from the prior year to nearly $12 billion, beating analyst expectations. Retail segment sales jumped 7.9 per cent and food retail same-store sales grew 10 per cent.

    Adjusted net earnings slumped 29 per cent to $266 million because of pandemic-related spending. Major costs included a temporary pay boost for employees of $180 million -- including a one-time bonus for store and distribution center staff of $25 million -- and added security and cleaning expenses.

    “Loblaw delivered strong operational performance, as both our base business and strategic growth pillars performed well amidst the extraordinary conditions brought on by COVID-19,” Executive Chairman Galen G. Weston said in a statement Thursday. “Significant investments in the safety and well-being of everyone in our stores delivered against customer expectations, despite negatively impacting earnings.”

    Adjusted diluted earnings came in at $0.74 per share, surpassing analyst expectations but still 27 per cent lower than in 2019.

    While it continues to incur pandemic-related costs, Loblaw is now seeing a lower rate of increase compared to the second quarter, “reflecting a greater degree of stability in store and distribution center operations,” the company said. It did not provide a full-year outlook.

    The expected drop in COVID-19 costs will drive improved profitability going forward, Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li said in a report.

    E-commerce sales saw a 280 per cent increase as more customers chose to shop online to avoid going into stores during the pandemic. Year to date, almost $1.2 billion has been spent via digital sales across Loblaw’s grocery, pharmacy, and apparel e-commerce platforms.

    The company said expects continued growth in its e-commerce business and is spending money to expand capacity and enhance its same-day service.