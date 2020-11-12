Loblaw raises quarterly dividend, beats Q3 profit estimates

BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Loblaw Companies Ltd. topped expectations with its quarterly financial results released Thursday, as Canadians continue to spend more on groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grocery and drugstore retailer recorded higher profit and sales for the 16 weeks ended Oct. 3, with food retail same-store sales climbing 6.9 per cent in the quarter while drug retail same-store sales climbed 6.1 per cent.

The company raised its third-quarter dividend by two cents to 33.5 cents per share, up from 31.5 cents per share.

Loblaw president Sarah Davis said the retailer's conventional grocery store division "continued with its 2020 winning streak" with same-store sales up 9.7 per cent.

The company's discount division delivered 4.7 per cent growth.

Looking forward, she said the company was pleased with sales leading up to Thanksgiving and Halloween.

"We didn't see a significant change in our performance," Davis said during a conference call with investors. "I would say it was spread out a little bit more and I would say that people are still getting together and celebrating just in smaller groups."

She said Loblaw is expecting a similar trend over the holidays, though she admitted it's "hard to predict exactly during these volatile times."

"We are expecting a similar thing, that there will still be gatherings, people will still be eating meals in smaller groups, they likely won't be going out to as many restaurants and parties, and so it will be eating at home in small groups that we are anticipating for the holiday season," Davis said.

Meanwhile, Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix pharmacies have administered more flu shots to date than all of last year, though beauty and cough and cold products remain soft.

The increased dividend payment came as Loblaw reported a profit attributable to common shareholders of $342 million or 96 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 3, up from $331 million or 90 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for what was a 16-week period totalled $15.67 billion, up from nearly $14.66 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned $464 million or $1.30 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $458 million or $1.25 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.26 per share and $15.6 billion in revenue, according financial data firm Refinitiv.