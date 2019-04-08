The federal government said Monday it is giving Loblaw Companies Ltd. up to $12 million to convert their refrigeration systems in order to help the grocer lower its emissions.

The project, which will be funded through the government’s Low Carbon Economy Fund, is expected to reduce the company’s carbon footprint by about 23 per cent. Loblaw is aiming to retrofit refrigeration systems in about 370 stores by 2022.

The $2-billion fund was unveiled in the 2016 federal budget to help provinces and territories finance initiatives that significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It also supports Indigenous governments, businesses and other organizations that provide “innovative solutions” to reduce their carbon footprints.

“By investing in these projects, from coast to coast to coast, the Government of Canada is making sure we are positioned to succeed in the $26 trillion global market for clean solutions and to create good middle class jobs today and for the future,” said Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, who made the announcement Monday from Ottawa, in a release.

Canada is aiming to cut its emissions to 30 per cent below 2005 levels under the Paris climate change accord.