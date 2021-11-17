Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    5h ago

    Loblaw reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago, beats expectations

    The Canadian Press

    Loblaw

    Loblaw has partnered with software startup Gatik AI for its first autonomous delivery service. , Photo supplied

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Loblaw Companies Ltd. beat expectations as it reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by strong demand in stores and online.

    Canada's largest grocery and pharmacy chain says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $431 million or $1.27 per diluted share for the 16-week period that ended Oct. 9.

    The result compared with a profit of $342 million or 96 cents per diluted share in the same period last year.

    Revenue in the quarter totalled $16.05 billion, up from $15.67 billion a year earlier.

    On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned $1.59 per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.28 per diluted share a year ago.

    Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.48 per share and $15.89 billion in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
     