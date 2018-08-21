{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Loblaw's President's Choice to participate in buck-a-beer for limited time

    The Canadian Press

    Ontario's Doug Ford brings back 'buck-a-beer'

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO) says some of its President's Choice beer will sell for a loonie for a limited time to celebrate the return of buck-a-beer in Ontario.

    Premier Doug Ford lowered the minimum price of a bottle or can of beer with an alcohol volume below 5.6 per cent to $1 from $1.25.

    The PC promotion begins Aug. 27 at the Beer Store, where some of the brand's products will sell for $13.20 for a dozen bottles or $26.40 for 24 bottles.

    The extra charge covers a deposit fee.

    The company did not say when the promotion would end.

    Many of the province's craft beer brewers have spoken out against the new minimum, saying there is no way for them to maintain quality and offer their products at that price.