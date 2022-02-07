(Bloomberg) -- Investment arms of Chinese local governments became major purchasers of land for property development last month, highlighting the financial strain on the real-estate sector and renewing concerns about repayment risks among these off-balance sheet state borrowers.

Domestic risk assessor Golden Credit Rating International Co. downgraded Yango Group Co.’s to BBB from AA, citing a preliminary full-year loss announced by the developer and missed bond repayment due last month. Yango said six of its bonds listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange will suspend trading for one day on Tuesday.

Chinese high-yield dollar bonds declined at least 1 cent on the dollar on Monday, dragged down by property company Logan Group Co. as concerns about unreported debt persist.

Fantasia Jan. Property Sales Fall 78% Y/y (7:50 a.m. HK)

Fantasia Holdings Group Co.’s January property sales totaled 510 million yuan ($80 million), down from around 2.29 billion yuan a year ago, the developer said in an exchange filing late Monday.

Yango Group Cut to BBB by Golden Credit (7:39 a.m. HK)

Golden Credit Rating International Co. cut Yango Group Co Ltd.’s rating to BBB from AA, citing a preliminary net loss for 2021 announced by the company and missed bond repayment due last month, according to a Yango statement.

Yango said six of its bonds listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange will halt trading for one day on Tuesday.

Seazen Holdings Unit Plans Early Dollar Bond Redemption (7:35 a.m. HK)

New Metro Global Ltd., an offshore unit of Seazen Holdings Co., plans to make early redemption of a $200 million 7.5% dollar bond due March 20, according to an exchange filing.

Bondholders can submit applications for the redemption from Feb. 7, said the company, adding that the decision was made based on confidence in its own development.

More Chinese Local Entities Buy Land as Developers Retreat (7:33 a.m. HK)

Chinese local government financing vehicles were major buyers of land for real estate development in January while property firms retreated during the industry’s cash crunch.

Of the top 20 purchasers of land by yuan amount sold by local authorities last month, 10 were LGFVs, up from just three a year earlier, according to Bloomberg calculations based on figures from data provider China Index Holdings.

