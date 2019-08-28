(Bloomberg) -- Domestic U.K. stocks declined on growing anticipation of a no-deal Brexit after the British government sought to suspend Parliament, while a weaker pound boosted the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 Index.

The FTSE 100, which has moved inversely to the currency in recent years, climbed 0.3% as of 10:50 a.m. in London, while the more U.K. focused FTSE 250 Index lost 0.7%. Sterling slumped on news that the government will ask Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament from mid-September to mid-October, a move that could hinder lawmakers’ efforts to block a no-deal Brexit and even trigger a constitutional crisis.

As the pound fell as much as 1.1%, the biggest contributors to the FTSE 100’s gains included drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, which get a significant portion of revenue outside the U.K. The gauge also got a boost from oil stocks amid higher crude prices. Housebuilders such as Taylor Wimpey Plc and Barratt Developments Plc declined.

“Beyond the knee-jerk GBP-induced bounce of the FTSE 100, we would rather see it as a case of raising risk premia on just any U.K. assets, really,” said Stephane Barbier de la Serre, macro strategist at Makor Capital Markets. “We are not quite sure what the next steps could be, both from the executive and parliamentary side, but the sure thing is that this considerably raises the level of uncertainty, the thing that markets dislike the most.”

News of plans to suspend Parliament further clouds the outlook for Brexit ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline to leave the European Union, with strategists earlier this month recommending steering clear of U.K. equities until there’s more political clarity.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

To contact the reporter on this story: Namitha Jagadeesh in London at njagadeesh@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Blaise Robinson at brobinson58@bloomberg.net, ;Beth Mellor at bmellor@bloomberg.net, Jon Menon

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.