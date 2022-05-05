(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s onshore unit won bondholder approval to extend payments originally due Friday by six months on two yuan notes, according to filings to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of property stocks dropped 1.1% Thursday.

Key Developments:

Evergrande Unit Gets 6-Month Extensions on Yuan Bond Payments

Chinese Courts Holding Up as Defaults, Bankruptcies Mount: S&P

Big Investors Further Pare Bets on China Property Junk Bonds

Funds Trim China’s Weaker Junk Bond Exposures and Reallocate

Hong Kong Homebuyer Risk Could Escalate Amid Rate Hikes

Swaps Committee to Rule If Sunac in Failure-to-Pay Credit Event (8:00 a.m. HK)

The Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee agreed to consider whether a failure-to-pay credit event occurred with respect to Sunac China Holdings Ltd., according to a statement on its website.

The committee will meet on May 6 to discuss whether credit-default swaps can be triggered.

Chinese Courts Holding Up as Defaults, Bankruptcies Mount (8:00 a.m. HK)

China’s legal system “has become much more adept at handling defaults,” said S&P Global Ratings while predicting corporate failures are poised to stay elevated.

Bankruptcy cases in domestic courts have grown eightfold since 2018, but the legal system has kept pace, said Charles Chang, the firm’s Greater China country lead for corporates.

Still, “the rapid rise in failed firms in corporate China creates contagion risk and a greater need for orderly post-default resolution.”

Evergrande Unit Gets Bond Extensions (8:00 a.m. HK)

The put date and coupon for the subsidiary’s 6.8% yuan bond due 2024 have been changed to Nov. 6, according to the filing.

Beijing Risks Further Meltdown Without Action: Pimco (8:00 a.m. HK)

China’s 2022 economic-growth target is at serious risk from the ailing property sector absent “immediate and substantive policy easing at the national level,” says Pimco.

China risks “further sector meltdown both in the physical property and capital markets,” credit researchers Annisa Lee and Frank Chen wrote in a blog post dated Thursday.

The key is cutting mortgage rates and down payment ratios as well as partially relaxing home-purchase restrictions in some cities. Any policy easing would take at least three to six months to turn into a recovery for property sales.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.