(Bloomberg) -- The northern Chinese province of Hebei reported 40 new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases, with all cases in the capital city of Shijiazhuang, about 300 kilometers south of Beijing.

The provincial government gave the new numbers at a news conference Sunday, saying the figures were from midnight to 10 a.m. local time. Data from the National Health Commission earlier Sunday showed that Hebei added 46 local confirmed infections on Saturday, out of 48 local cases across China.

READ: City Near Beijing Locked Down Amid Outbreak of Around 200 Cases

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.