(Bloomberg) -- The economy of Jilin in China’s northeast contracted sharply in the first quarter after the government locked down the whole province in March to contain an outbreak of Covid, and that drop is likely to be repeated in Shanghai and other cities currently under lockdown.

The provincial economy shrank 7.9% in the January-to-March period from a year ago, the local statistics bureau said Thursday. The industrial hub of Changchun in the province first went into lockdown on March 11, followed by the rest of Jilin, shuttering factories and keeping most of its 24 million people in their homes.

The economic effects will also be pronounced in the current quarter as the lockdown of the province’s major cities only just started to be lifted from this week. With lockdowns spreading in April to Shanghai and other cities, the contraction in Jilin is a guide to the damage China’s economy is taking from the government’s efforts to stamp out the virus through hard lockdowns and restrictions on movement.

That has prompted economists to repeatedly cut their expectations for the economy this year, with the median forecast now for 4.9% growth, below the government’s target of around 5.5%. Jilin is the only provincial economy that reported a contraction in output in the first quarter of the 30 provinces that have reported.

Read more: China’s Campaign to Wipe Out Covid Is Crushing Its Economy

In the first three months of this year, the value added of the industrial and construction sectors fell 11.6% and services dropped 7.5%, according to the statement. Its economy grew 6.6% in 2021 and 2.4% in 2020.

The northeastern Chinese province, which borders North Korea and Russia, is a major center of car production, with the local factories of Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen AG shutting for weeks due to the lockdowns.

Read more: A Third of China’s Economy Lagged the Nation in First Quarter

Cities across China are stepping up controls and mass-testing drives to try and contain and quash flareups of Covid-19. The financial hub of Shanghai remains under lockdown, while Beijing has sealed off several housing compounds in the Chaoyang district and could close more of the city. Many other cities including Hangzhou, an e-commerce hub near Shanghai, and the city of Yiwu, the wholesale hub for Christmas decorations and other consumer goods, are currently either conducting mass testing or being placed under lockdowns.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.