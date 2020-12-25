(Bloomberg) -- Australian authorities extended a lockdown for Sydney’s Northern Beaches until at least Dec. 30 as a cluster of Covid-19 infections continues to grow.

Some 250,000 people in the area should remain at home except for essential medical care and provisions, but will be able to gather outside for exercise with 5 or 10 people depending on whether they are in the worst-affected areas, the New South Wales state government said Saturday. Nine new cases were recorded overnight, with eight linked to the outbreak -- taking the cluster’s total size to 116.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters that health officials remain concerned that the virus spread into the central business district in the days leading up to Christmas, and urged Sydneysiders to limit their activities in coming days and avoid Boxing Day shopping sales.

“There are still concerns about the CBD and still concerns about people in the Northern Beaches who may unintentionally have spread the virus without knowing they have it,” she said. “Our strategy is to nip this in the bud as soon as we can, to make sure we do the hard yards now so we can have normality as soon as we can.”

The source of the outbreak is still being investigated.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.