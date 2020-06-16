(Bloomberg) -- Around 1.7 million people work as hairdressers and beauticians in the European Union, according to Eurostat. They are among the hardest-hit from a financial point of view and the most exposed from a health-care perspective. During the spring peak of the virus outbreak, these professionals had to discontinue their activities, and now they’re reopening, they work in very close proximity to their clients.

