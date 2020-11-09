(Bloomberg) -- Investors cashed out of companies that benefited from virus-induced lockdowns after promising results for a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE reawakened hopes that a return to normal is on the horizon.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. plunged 16% in early trading, while Peloton Interactive Inc. slumped 14% and Netflix Inc. was down 3.3% as investors piled into risk assets and dumped shares of firms that have been winners during global lockdowms.

The preliminary results, which Pfizer’s chief executive called the most significant medical advance in the last century, dealt a blow to some of the lockdowns’ biggest winners as a push to reopen would mean less time on video chats and working out from home. Those expectations in turn lead to a roaring boom for companies that operate things like cruises, concerts, and hotels.

