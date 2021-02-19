(Bloomberg) -- Canadian retailers started 2021 on rocky footing as lockdown measures across the country limited shopping.

Retail receipts were down 3.3% in January, according to a preliminary estimate released Friday by Statistics Canada. That’s on top of a 3.4% decline in December as provinces -- particularly Ontario and Quebec -- imposed aggressive containment measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. Economists were expecting a drop of 2.6% for December.

Retail sales rebounded quickly after collapsing in April, and had held up better than expected throughout the recovery given the massive government income support measures. But those gains have quickly come to a halt amid the second wave of the virus.

After recovering most pandemic-related declines in the second half of last year, retail sales in January fell below pre-pandemic levels again, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Excluding vehicles, retail sales in December fell 4.1%.

