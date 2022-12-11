Lockerbie Suspect in US Custody for Plane Bombing That Killed 270

(Bloomberg) -- A suspect in the 1988 Lockerbie bombing of a Boeing 747 jumbo jet that killed 270 people is in US custody, the Justice Department said.

Prosecutors in Scotland identified the man as former Libyan intelligence officer Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, the Press Association news agency reported.

The US Justice Department charged Mas’ud in 2020 as a third accused conspirator in the attack, citing “his role in building the bomb” that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland on Dec. 21, 1988. Everyone aboard and 11 people on the ground were killed.

Mas’ud is expected to make his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, a DOJ spokesperson said by email, without providing a date.

Scottish prosecutors and police, working with the UK government and US officials, will continue to pursue the investigation, a Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service spokesperson said Sunday in an email to Bloomberg.

The bombing of Flight 103, which was traveling from London to New York, is the deadliest terrorist attack in UK history.

Two other former Libyan intelligence operatives, Abdel Baset Ali al-Megrahi and Lamen Khalifa Fhimah, were previously charged in the bombing. Megrahi was found guilty in 2001 and released in 2009 after being diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer. Fhimah was acquitted.

