(Bloomberg) -- The US Air Force is imposing financial penalties on the United Launch Alliance, the Lockheed Martin Corp.- Boeing Co. joint venture, over delays of two military satellite launches this year, according to the service.

“The government is holding ULA accountable for delays in accordance with the terms” of its contract, the Air Force said in a statement.

The service declined to disclose the amount of the “postponement fees,” saying only that they’re “assessed based on a variety of factors, including the duration of the schedule slip.”

At issue are delays in executing a second non-military launch of the new Vulcan rocket powered by the BE-4 engine that’s intended to replace the Russian-made RD-180. The new engine is made by Blue Origin LLC, headed by Jeff Bezos.

After years of delay, the first Vulcan flight occurred in January. Under the Space Force’s certification rules, a second successful flight is needed to approve the rocket for the nation’s most sensitive missions. It competes for those against Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

“ULA needs to complete certification so these important missions can get to orbit,” the Air Force said. The alliance’s first “national security space launch” was supposed to be of a new navigation satellite in January. Instead, “due to the delays, we have worked with ULA” to launch in October, the service said.

Launch of a seventh new GPS-III satellite slated for next month was rescheduled for January 2025, the service said.

Asked about the penalty, United Launch Alliance said in a statement that it “will support our Space Force customer’s launches on Vulcan as soon as their spacecraft become available. We are not aware of any significant delays concerning Space Force missions.”

In a previous statement, the alliance said that its payload customer on the commercial flight, Sierra Space Corp., requested a launch window in September, so it expects to fly the mission before Oct. 1. “If our customer is not ready to fly, we have backup plans,” ULA said.

