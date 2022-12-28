(Bloomberg) -- Lockheed Martin Corp. is protesting the US Army’s choice of Bell Textron Inc. to build the service’s replacement for its mainstay Black Hawk assault helicopter by 2030, a potential $7 billion project that includes development and production if all options are awarded.

Lockheed filed its challenge on Wednesday with the Government Accountability Office, which has 100 days to render a decision. In fiscal 2022, the agency sustained challenges — overturning contract awards — in 13% of the more than 1,600 cases filed, according to its annual report to Congress.

A thorough review and feedback from the Army “lead us to believe the proposals were not consistently evaluated to deliver the best value in the interest of the Army, our soldiers and American taxpayers,” Paul Lemmo, president of Lockheed’s Sikorsky unit, said in a statement. He said his company’s proposed alternative is “ the transformational aircraft the Army requires.”

The Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft is the first program in the Army’s Future Vertical Lift project to replace both the Black Hawk and Apache helicopters. It’s seen as a crucial test of how the service can modernize without delay and cost overruns after some high-profile failures over the past 20 years.

The initial development contract is valued at as much as $1.3 billion and expected to take 19 months, according to the Army. The service had two different approaches to choose from. Bell won with a tilt-rotor aircraft called the V-280 Valor that’s derived from its V-22 Osprey, which can take off and land like a helicopter and fly like a plane.

A team of the top two defense contractors, Lockheed and Boeing Co., offered a coaxial lift compound rotor aircraft called Defiant X.

In a statement when the Textron award was announced, the Lockheed-Boeing team hinted it wasn’t done fighting for the contract. “We remain confident Defiant X is the transformational aircraft the US Army requires to accomplish its complex missions today and well into the future,” the partners said. “We will evaluate our next steps after reviewing feedback from the Army.”

The stakes are especially high for Textron Inc.’s Bell division, which needs to offset declining sales for its V-22 Osprey. Without the contract, Bell military revenue was expected to decline from $1.8 billion this year to $802 million by 2026, according to Jefferies defense analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu. She estimated that at peak production, the Black Hawk replacement could reap $11 a share for Textron.

Analysts Roman Schweizer and Cai von Rumohr of Cowen wrote: “For Textron, it is a generational win that rejuvenates Bell’s military franchise.”

Even with the Army loss, Lockheed remains well-positioned because its Sikorsky unit makes the CH-53K heavy lift helicopter for the Marine Corps. The $35 billion program received Navy approval this month to move into full-rate production. It also manufactures the $5 billion VH-92 Marine One presidential helicopter.

