(Bloomberg) -- Lockheed Martin Corp. agreed to acquire the defense industry supplier Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. in a deal valued at $4.4 billion.

Lockheed will pay $51 a share and Aerojet will also issue a pre-closing dividend of $5 a share, the Bethesda, Maryland-based aerospace giant said in a statement Sunday. At $51, Lockheed will be buying Aerojet at a 21% premium from the closing price on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Taiclet, who stepped into the top job this year, has said he was keen to expand the world’s largest defense contractor through acquisitions. With Aerojet, he’s picking up a key U.S. supplier of propulsion systems for missiles, rockets and other space and defense applications.

“Acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne will preserve and strengthen an essential component of the domestic defense industrial base,” Taiclet said in the statement.

Aerojet rose 0.5% to $42.04 Friday, giving the El Segundo, California-based company a market value of $3.25 billion. Lockheed rose 1% to $356.03 for a market value of about $100 billion.

Lockheed has been scouting for opportunities to “bring in the technologies faster into the company that we think are going to be crucial for the future,” Taiclet said during Lockheed’s October earnings call. “So we plan to be active, but we also plan to be very, very prudent.”

Lockheed’s space division is its third-largest business, contributing 18% of its 2019 revenue. The company competes with Elon Musk’s SpaceX for U.S. government rocket launches through the United Launch Alliance, its joint venture with Boeing Co.

