(Bloomberg) -- Lockheed Martin Corp. aims to bring communications to the dark side of the moon by launching a constellation of small lunar satellites.

The aerospace giant’s new lunar infrastructure business, called Crescent Space Services LLC, will provide continuous communication and navigation services between the Earth and the surface of — and orbit around — the moon, it announced Tuesday.

“Customers need a network that helps them talk over vast distances, like what cell towers enable here on Earth,” the company said in a statement, noting it will be of particular use “on the far side of the moon.”

The first satellites will be launched in 2025 and Lockheed Martin said it is targeting a number of lunar science and exploration initiatives, including NASA’s crewed moon landings as part of its Artemis program. NASA expects to send astronauts aboard a capsule built by Lockheed Martin back to the moon’s surface as early as 2025.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.