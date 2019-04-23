(Bloomberg) -- Lockheed Martin Corp. raised its profit and sales forecasts for 2019 as the world’s largest defense contractor reaps the benefits from higher production of its F-35 fighter and a flurry of arms sales that have fattened its order backlog. The shares jumped.

Earnings this year will be at least $20.05 a share, topping the high end of the previous forecast, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said in a statement Tuesday. Analysts had expected $19.60, according to the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Key Insights

The backlog grew to a record $133.5 billion, up $3 billion from the end of last year, as Lockheed closed a long-awaited $2.4 billion missile defense sale with Saudi Arabia. New orders are expected to boost growth, pushing free cash flow to $5.3 billion this year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Douglas Rothacker.

Lockheed is benefiting from higher production and repair activity of its advanced F-35 fighter jet, which helped spur a 27 percent sales increase at the company’s aeronautics division.

Analysts will be listening for details of Lockheed’s imperiled F-35 sales to Turkey during an 11 a.m. conference call. The dispute centers on the country’s plan to buy a Russian-made missile defense system and could disrupt the F-35 supply chain as well the $8 billion fighter deal, Rothacker said. Turkish companies supply about 7 percent of F-35 parts, he said.

Market Reaction

Lockheed jumped 6.3 percent to $335 ahead of regular trading in New York. The shares advanced 20 percent this year through Monday, in line with the gain in a Standard & Poor’s index of aerospace and defense companies.

